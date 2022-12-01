Invest in Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $0.63 in the prior trading day, Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) closed at $0.73, up 16.07%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1009 from its previous closing price. On the day, 543542 shares were traded. LIZI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7289 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LIZI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 11, 2020, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lizhi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LIZI has reached a high of $2.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5620, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0685.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 267.43K shares per day over the past 3-months and 882.44k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 52.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.80M. Insiders hold about 0.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LIZI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 456.07k with a Short Ratio of 0.49M, compared to 616.32k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.24 and $0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.27, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.27 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $76.4M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $81.61M to a low estimate of $81.61M. As of the current estimate, Lizhi Inc.’s year-ago sales were $72.12M, an estimated increase of 5.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LIZI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $294.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $294.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $294.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $317.88M, down -7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $302.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $302.36M and the low estimate is $302.36M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.