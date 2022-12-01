Invest in New Relic Inc. (NEWR) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of New Relic Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) closed at $56.27 in the last session, up 7.34% from day before closing price of $52.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 796402 shares were traded. NEWR stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.89.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NEWR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 121.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on October 03, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $57 from $150 previously.

On September 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $78.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on July 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $64.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when Friedrichs Kristy sold 2,764 shares for $55.75 per share. The transaction valued at 154,093 led to the insider holds 11,987 shares of the business.

Lloyd Thomas J. sold 2,251 shares of NEWR for $125,493 on Nov 18. The Chief Legal Officer, Corp Secy now owns 14,709 shares after completing the transaction at $55.75 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Friedrichs Kristy, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 3,653 shares for $58.05 each. As a result, the insider received 212,057 and left with 14,751 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEWR has reached a high of $114.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.64.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NEWR traded on average about 521.39K shares per day over the past 3-months and 583.99k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 68.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.11M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NEWR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.2M with a Short Ratio of 1.77M, compared to 1.56M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.27% and a Short% of Float of 4.06%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.16 and -$0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.65, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.2 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEWR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $927.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $889.98M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $920.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $785.52M, up 17.10% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.11B and the low estimate is $979.15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.