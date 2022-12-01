Investing in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) closed at $18.44 up 6.77% from its previous closing price of $17.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 646918 shares were traded. ARCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.12.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 10, 2022, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $18.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 03, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $22 to $35.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when Payne Joseph E bought 5,000 shares for $16.51 per share. The transaction valued at 82,550 led to the insider holds 1,480,097 shares of the business.

Chivukula Pad sold 8,100 shares of ARCT for $324,000 on Jan 04. The Chief Scientific Officer & COO now owns 594,448 shares after completing the transaction at $40.00 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Chivukula Pad, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer & COO of the company, sold 3,633 shares for $40.00 each. As a result, the insider received 145,328 and left with 602,548 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARCT has reached a high of $48.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.80.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ARCT has traded an average of 545.03K shares per day and 430.79k over the past ten days. A total of 26.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.82M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ARCT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.64M with a Short Ratio of 2.60M, compared to 2.27M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.92% and a Short% of Float of 15.34%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.12 and a low estimate of -$2.41, while EPS last year was -$2.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.78, with high estimates of -$1.13 and low estimates of -$2.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.03 and -$7.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.38. EPS for the following year is -$4.32, with 10 analysts recommending between $5.09 and -$8.84.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARCT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $54.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $42.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.4M, up 239.70% from the average estimate.