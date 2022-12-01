Investing in SES AI Corporation (SES) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, SES AI Corporation’s stock clocked out at $5.06, up 5.20% from its previous closing price of $4.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 872995 shares were traded. SES stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.60.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SES’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 23.80 and its Current Ratio is at 23.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 14, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when Gan Hong sold 9,233 shares for $4.95 per share. The transaction valued at 45,693 led to the insider holds 279,329 shares of the business.

Gan Hong sold 15,000 shares of SES for $74,462 on Nov 25. The CHIEF SCIENCE OFFICER now owns 279,329 shares after completing the transaction at $4.96 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, Gan Hong, who serves as the CHIEF SCIENCE OFFICER of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $4.60 each. As a result, the insider received 69,074 and left with 279,329 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SES has reached a high of $10.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.69.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SES traded 792.16K shares on average per day over the past three months and 502.27k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 311.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 213.06M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SES as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.71M with a Short Ratio of 5.46M, compared to 4.42M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.93% and a Short% of Float of 5.30%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.23. EPS for the following year is -$0.39, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.35 and -$0.43.