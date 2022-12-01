Investing in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $36.88, up 1.35% from its previous closing price of $36.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 786886 shares were traded. XENE stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.90.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of XENE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 41.80 and its Current Ratio is at 41.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on November 28, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

On October 19, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $52.

On August 29, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $45.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on August 29, 2022, with a $45 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when PATOU GARY sold 1,937 shares for $34.79 per share. The transaction valued at 67,390 led to the insider holds 23,573 shares of the business.

PATOU GARY sold 2,057 shares of XENE for $70,610 on Nov 23. The Director now owns 23,573 shares after completing the transaction at $34.33 per share. On Sep 02, another insider, AULIN SHERRY, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 15,355 shares for $39.57 each. As a result, the insider received 607,597 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 176.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XENE has reached a high of $41.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.21.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that XENE traded 357.13K shares on average per day over the past three months and 300.15k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 65.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.36M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.30% stake in the company. Shares short for XENE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.22M with a Short Ratio of 3.51M, compared to 2.59M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.18% and a Short% of Float of 5.24%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.37 and a low estimate of -$0.69, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.58, with high estimates of -$0.39 and low estimates of -$0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.69 and -$2.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.04. EPS for the following year is -$2.87, with 13 analysts recommending between -$1.92 and -$3.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XENE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $37.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.44M, down -14.80% from the average estimate.