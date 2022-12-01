Is Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $0.33 in the prior trading day, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) closed at $0.30, down -8.58%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0284 from its previous closing price. On the day, 538596 shares were traded. IDRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3548 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2800.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IDRA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wedbush on March 19, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $1 from $8 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 17 when Kirby John J. bought 10,000 shares for $0.61 per share. The transaction valued at 6,150 led to the insider holds 37,632 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 370.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IDRA has reached a high of $0.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3900, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4555.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 94.51K shares per day over the past 3-months and 84.57k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 53.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.68M. Insiders hold about 8.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.60% stake in the company. Shares short for IDRA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 668.03k with a Short Ratio of 0.52M, compared to 550.62k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.07% and a Short% of Float of 1.32%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.