Is MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE:MAX) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $10.84 in the prior trading day, MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE: MAX) closed at $11.87, up 9.50%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 664174 shares were traded. MAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.44.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MAX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 158.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 151.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on February 23, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $14 from $24 previously.

On December 15, 2021, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $16.

On August 17, 2021, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Peer Perform rating and target price of $30.Wolfe Research initiated its Peer Perform rating on August 17, 2021, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Thompson Patrick Ryan bought 10,000 shares for $8.59 per share. The transaction valued at 85,920 led to the insider holds 83,552 shares of the business.

Thompson Patrick Ryan bought 5,000 shares of MAX for $51,425 on May 12. The insider now owns 49,090 shares after completing the transaction at $10.29 per share. On May 11, another insider, Thompson Patrick Ryan, who serves as the insider of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $10.65 each. As a result, the insider paid 106,516 and bolstered with 44,090 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 395.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAX has reached a high of $17.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.53.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 246.28K shares per day over the past 3-months and 326.4k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 42.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.64M. Insiders hold about 3.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MAX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.43M with a Short Ratio of 1.58M, compared to 1.15M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.39% and a Short% of Float of 8.11%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.43, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.7 and -$1.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.85. EPS for the following year is -$0.56, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$0.97.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $479.25M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $403.54M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $445.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $645.27M, down -31.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $549.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $694.32M and the low estimate is $445.98M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.