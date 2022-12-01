Is this a Prime Time To acquire Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) stock

The price of Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) closed at $10.26 in the last session, up 5.02% from day before closing price of $9.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2118783 shares were traded. ATEC stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.84.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ATEC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On September 12, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $13.

On December 03, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $12.50.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on December 03, 2021, with a $12.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when Sponsel David sold 10,000 shares for $9.25 per share. The transaction valued at 92,500 led to the insider holds 566,690 shares of the business.

Mowry David H sold 4,370 shares of ATEC for $34,304 on Aug 29. The Director now owns 91,973 shares after completing the transaction at $7.85 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Altman Elizabeth Ann, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 8,009 shares for $9.06 each. As a result, the insider received 72,562 and left with 40,431 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATEC has reached a high of $13.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.16.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ATEC traded on average about 716.83K shares per day over the past 3-months and 672.52k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 104.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.08M. Insiders hold about 12.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ATEC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.48M with a Short Ratio of 5.32M, compared to 5.38M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.19% and a Short% of Float of 8.90%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.38, while EPS last year was -$0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.24 and -$1.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.38. EPS for the following year is -$0.88, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.42 and -$1.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATEC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $340.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $324.81M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $328.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $243.21M, up 34.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $398.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $413.64M and the low estimate is $384.03M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.