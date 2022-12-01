Is this a Prime Time To acquire Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) stock

The price of Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) closed at $9.12 in the last session, up 8.44% from day before closing price of $8.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 738578 shares were traded. TWKS stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.41.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TWKS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 51.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on November 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $9.50 from $14 previously.

On January 10, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $34 to $32.

On October 11, 2021, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $32.Wolfe Research initiated its Outperform rating on October 11, 2021, with a $32 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when Davis Ian bought 25,000 shares for $8.00 per share. The transaction valued at 200,000 led to the insider holds 43,163 shares of the business.

Murphy Christopher Gerard sold 4,124 shares of TWKS for $32,992 on Nov 22. The CEO Thoughtworks North America now owns 469,401 shares after completing the transaction at $8.00 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, Mandapaty Sai Krishna, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 5,139 shares for $8.02 each. As a result, the insider received 41,215 and left with 210,637 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TWKS has reached a high of $30.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.18.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TWKS traded on average about 789.09K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.33M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 311.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.99M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TWKS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.02M with a Short Ratio of 1.28M, compared to 1.77M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.65% and a Short% of Float of 1.84%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.49 and $0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.48. EPS for the following year is $0.61, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.62 and $0.57.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $327.54M. It ranges from a high estimate of $328.09M to a low estimate of $326.4M. As of the current estimate, Thoughtworks Holding Inc.’s year-ago sales were $281.74M, an estimated increase of 16.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $347.37M, an increase of 21.10% over than the figure of $16.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $364.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $332.7M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TWKS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.07B, up 24.10% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.62B and the low estimate is $1.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.