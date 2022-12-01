It’s a good day to be an Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Compass Minerals International Inc.’s stock clocked out at $44.35, up 8.14% from its previous closing price of $41.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 705780 shares were traded. CMP stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.58.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CMP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on February 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $52 from $57 previously.

On December 15, 2021, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell but kept the price unchanged to $51.

Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Hold to Buy on November 17, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $74 to $73.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 17 when Crutchfield Kevin S bought 1,450 shares for $34.21 per share. The transaction valued at 49,604 led to the insider holds 51,745 shares of the business.

Standen James D. bought 2,000 shares of CMP for $64,300 on Jun 16. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 25,644 shares after completing the transaction at $32.15 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, Reece Joseph E, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $33.41 each. As a result, the insider paid 167,050 and bolstered with 11,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMP has reached a high of $67.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.68.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CMP traded 442.07K shares on average per day over the past three months and 313k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 34.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.90M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CMP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.63M with a Short Ratio of 0.99M, compared to 1.37M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.78% and a Short% of Float of 5.40%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.88, CMP has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.46%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.72.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.86 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.58 and $0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.31. EPS for the following year is $1.55, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.9 and $1.15.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $227.1M. It ranges from a high estimate of $230.6M to a low estimate of $223M. As of the current estimate, Compass Minerals International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $211.7M, an estimated increase of 7.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $836.6M, up 46.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.29B and the low estimate is $1.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.