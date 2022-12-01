It’s a good day to be an GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) shareholder

In the latest session, GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) closed at $13.00 up 13.04% from its previous closing price of $11.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 669585 shares were traded. GOCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.80.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of GoHealth Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 03, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when CB Blizzard Holdings C, L.P. bought 38,519 shares for $10.05 per share. The transaction valued at 387,128 led to the insider holds 3,559,099 shares of the business.

CCP III Cayman GP Ltd. bought 38,519 shares of GOCO for $387,128 on Nov 28. The 10% Owner now owns 3,559,099 shares after completing the transaction at $10.05 per share. On Nov 25, another insider, CCP III Cayman GP Ltd., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 8,811 shares for $9.03 each. As a result, the insider paid 79,538 and bolstered with 3,520,580 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOCO has reached a high of $63.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.14.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GOCO has traded an average of 80.42K shares per day and 279.38k over the past ten days. A total of 8.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.93M. Insiders hold about 19.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GOCO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.83M with a Short Ratio of 0.30M, compared to 3.97M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.89% and a Short% of Float of 4.60%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.5, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.3 and -$0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.52. EPS for the following year is -$0.26, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.23 and -$0.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $135.38M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $180.1M to a low estimate of $100M. As of the current estimate, GoHealth Inc.’s year-ago sales were $211.73M, an estimated decrease of -36.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $403.15M, a decrease of -10.30% over than the figure of -$36.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $480.81M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $354.86M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $885.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $967.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.06B, down -8.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.17B and the low estimate is $835M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.