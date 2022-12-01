It’s a good day to be an Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Power Integrations Inc.’s stock clocked out at $80.48, up 4.85% from its previous closing price of $76.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 656640 shares were traded. POWI stock price reached its highest trading level at $80.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.06.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of POWI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.70 and its Current Ratio is at 8.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 03, 2022, Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $90 to $65.

Susquehanna Upgraded its Neutral to Positive on February 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $100.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Matthews David MH sold 5,948 shares for $78.29 per share. The transaction valued at 465,653 led to the insider holds 106,233 shares of the business.

Bailey Doug sold 156 shares of POWI for $11,216 on Nov 08. The VP Marketing now owns 110,529 shares after completing the transaction at $71.90 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, Gupta Sunil, who serves as the VP of Operations of the company, sold 2,117 shares for $77.91 each. As a result, the insider received 164,935 and left with 35,888 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Power’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, POWI has reached a high of $104.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 69.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 78.38.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that POWI traded 462.60K shares on average per day over the past three months and 366.2k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 57.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.41M. Shares short for POWI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.27M with a Short Ratio of 2.84M, compared to 3.06M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.73% and a Short% of Float of 6.70%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.46, POWI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.72. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.59%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.09%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.74. The current Payout Ratio is 21.40% for POWI, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 18, 2020 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.86 and a low estimate of $0.77, while EPS last year was $0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $0.82 and low estimates of $0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.61 and $3.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.54. EPS for the following year is $3.47, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.7 and $3.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $164.3M. It ranges from a high estimate of $165.6M to a low estimate of $160M. As of the current estimate, Power Integrations Inc.’s year-ago sales were $175.13M, an estimated decrease of -6.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $160.93M, a decrease of -6.80% less than the figure of -$6.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $166.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $156.4M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for POWI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $698.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $682.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $691.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $703.28M, down -1.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $721.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $742.9M and the low estimate is $650M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.