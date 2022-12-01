It’s a good day to be an Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) shareholder

In the latest session, Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE) closed at $4.33 up 12.18% from its previous closing price of $3.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 547541 shares were traded. FREE stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7400.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Whole Earth Brands Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on December 15, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

On July 14, 2021, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

On February 22, 2021, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.Lake Street initiated its Buy rating on February 22, 2021, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when FOX TRISHA L sold 10,306 shares for $5.97 per share. The transaction valued at 61,527 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Whole’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FREE has reached a high of $11.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5856, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.9282.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FREE has traded an average of 335.08K shares per day and 507.42k over the past ten days. A total of 41.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.42M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FREE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.72M with a Short Ratio of 1.31M, compared to 1.68M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.10% and a Short% of Float of 4.27%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.4 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.65, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.91 and $0.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FREE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $540.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $528.91M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $535.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $493.97M, up 8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $561.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $579.8M and the low estimate is $537.94M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.