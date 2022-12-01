It’s a good day to be an Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Zillow Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $37.40, up 7.44% from its previous closing price of $34.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 792878 shares were traded. ZG stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.77.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ZG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Canaccord Genuity on November 03, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $34 from $48 previously.

On September 19, 2022, Compass Point started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $50.

Wedbush Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on August 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $41 to $39.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when Wacksman Jeremy sold 4,603 shares for $35.27 per share. The transaction valued at 162,330 led to the insider holds 60,556 shares of the business.

Wacksman Jeremy sold 3,799 shares of ZG for $132,965 on Nov 21. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 65,159 shares after completing the transaction at $35.00 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, Spaulding Dan, who serves as the Chief People Officer of the company, sold 5,519 shares for $35.38 each. As a result, the insider received 195,263 and left with 25,244 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZG has reached a high of $65.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.77.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ZG traded 696.98K shares on average per day over the past three months and 592.32k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 240.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 213.05M. Insiders hold about 3.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ZG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.49M with a Short Ratio of 3.16M, compared to 3.68M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.45% and a Short% of Float of 10.80%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.45 and $0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.21. EPS for the following year is $1.48, with 14 analysts recommending between $2.5 and $0.37.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 21 analysts expect revenue to total $456.73M. It ranges from a high estimate of $499.29M to a low estimate of $432.11M. As of the current estimate, Zillow Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2B, an estimated decrease of -77.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $438.24M, a decrease of -88.70% less than the figure of -$77.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $479.67M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $408.62M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.15B, down -24.40% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.24B and the low estimate is $1.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -68.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.