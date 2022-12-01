It’s an appealing income play to consider argenx SE (ARGX)

The price of argenx SE (NASDAQ: ARGX) closed at $397.97 in the last session, up 5.36% from day before closing price of $377.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+20.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 631144 shares were traded. ARGX stock price reached its highest trading level at $403.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $392.93.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ARGX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.60 and its Current Ratio is at 11.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 29, 2022, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $374 to $460.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 82.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARGX has reached a high of $403.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $249.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 365.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 341.88.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ARGX traded on average about 242.57K shares per day over the past 3-months and 194.57k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 55.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.59M. Shares short for ARGX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 794.82k with a Short Ratio of 0.68M, compared to 919.34k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$3.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$3.04 and a low estimate of -$4.28, while EPS last year was -$4.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$3.13, with high estimates of -$2.29 and low estimates of -$4.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$13.01 and -$18.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$15.15. EPS for the following year is -$10.53, with 18 analysts recommending between $0.11 and -$15.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARGX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $463.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $340.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $402.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $539.42M, down -25.30% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $818.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.31B and the low estimate is $568M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 103.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.