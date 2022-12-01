It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT) stock

Alkami Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALKT) closed the day trading at $12.57 up 5.54% from the previous closing price of $11.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 738693 shares were traded. ALKT stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.87.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ALKT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.40 and its Current Ratio is at 6.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on September 15, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On May 10, 2021, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $50.Needham initiated its Buy rating on May 10, 2021, with a $50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Linebarger Douglas A. sold 100,000 shares for $13.98 per share. The transaction valued at 1,397,680 led to the insider holds 90,382 shares of the business.

HANSEN MICHAEL D sold 17,298 shares of ALKT for $234,120 on Nov 10. The Director now owns 294,374 shares after completing the transaction at $13.53 per share. On Nov 09, another insider, HANSEN MICHAEL D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 59,400 shares for $12.96 each. As a result, the insider received 770,008 and left with 311,672 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALKT has reached a high of $29.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.89.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ALKT traded about 299.33K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ALKT traded about 249.09k shares per day. A total of 91.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.28M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ALKT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.35M with a Short Ratio of 1.12M, compared to 1.05M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.48% and a Short% of Float of 5.42%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.06, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.09 and -$0.12.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $52.13M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $52.46M to a low estimate of $51.8M. As of the current estimate, Alkami Technology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $38.64M, an estimated increase of 34.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $55.33M, an increase of 30.40% less than the figure of $34.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $55.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $54.92M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALKT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $203.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $202M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $202.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $152.16M, up 33.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $256.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $260.01M and the low estimate is $253M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.