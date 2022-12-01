It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) stock

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1153408 shares were traded. BODY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6900.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BODY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on May 05, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.27.

On March 29, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $2.40.

Loop Capital Downgraded its Hold to Sell on November 17, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $2.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when VRABECK KATHY P bought 50,000 shares for $0.70 per share. The transaction valued at 35,250 led to the insider holds 868,352 shares of the business.

VRABECK KATHY P bought 100,000 shares of BODY for $70,000 on Nov 29. The CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER now owns 818,352 shares after completing the transaction at $0.70 per share. On Nov 28, another insider, VRABECK KATHY P, who serves as the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $0.70 each. As a result, the insider paid 70,000 and bolstered with 718,352 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BODY has reached a high of $2.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9932, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4561.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BODY traded about 470.95K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BODY traded about 404.42k shares per day. A total of 307.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.11M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BODY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.16M with a Short Ratio of 9.25M, compared to 9.28M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.94% and a Short% of Float of 8.31%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.52 and -$0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.59. EPS for the following year is -$0.34, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.24 and -$0.48.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $159.27M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $162M to a low estimate of $155.2M. As of the current estimate, The Beachbody Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $246.93M, an estimated decrease of -35.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $157.16M, a decrease of -27.30% over than the figure of -$35.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $172.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $149.6M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BODY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $708.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $682.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $694.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $873.64M, down -20.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $681.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $738.48M and the low estimate is $618.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.