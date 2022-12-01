monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) closed the day trading at $107.50 up 9.21% from the previous closing price of $98.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+9.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 561507 shares were traded. MNDY stock price reached its highest trading level at $109.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $98.00.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MNDY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on October 13, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $135.

On September 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $180.

On September 22, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $170.MoffettNathanson initiated its Outperform rating on September 22, 2022, with a $170 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNDY has reached a high of $373.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $73.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 103.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 122.39.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MNDY traded about 630.70K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MNDY traded about 484.62k shares per day. A total of 45.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.58M. Insiders hold about 32.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MNDY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.81M with a Short Ratio of 2.65M, compared to 2.55M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.22% and a Short% of Float of 14.72%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.49 and a low estimate of -$0.65, while EPS last year was -$0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.57, with high estimates of -$0.53 and low estimates of -$0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.3 and -$2.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.39. EPS for the following year is -$1.94, with 17 analysts recommending between -$1.43 and -$2.49.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MNDY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $508.95M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $499.07M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $501.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $308.15M, up 62.60% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $662.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $734.07M and the low estimate is $588M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.