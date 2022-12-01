Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) closed at $15.96 in the last session, up 7.11% from day before closing price of $14.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20265254 shares were traded. PLUG stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.76.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PLUG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 19, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.

On August 02, 2022, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $25.Northland Capital initiated its Market Perform rating on August 02, 2022, with a $25 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLUG has reached a high of $41.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.40.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PLUG traded on average about 17.67M shares per day over the past 3-months and 13.57M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 578.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 522.92M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PLUG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 62.4M with a Short Ratio of 73.51M, compared to 60.34M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.77% and a Short% of Float of 10.86%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 23 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.12 and -$1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.96. EPS for the following year is -$0.53, with 27 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.82.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLUG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $923.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $814.01M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $857.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $502.34M, up 70.70% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.63B and the low estimate is $669M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 59.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.