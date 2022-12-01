PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PMVP) closed the day trading at $9.98 up 4.72% from the previous closing price of $9.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 614967 shares were traded. PMVP stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.31.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PMVP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.80 and its Current Ratio is at 22.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 22, 2021, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $35 to $43.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC sold 26,253 shares for $15.93 per share. The transaction valued at 418,210 led to the insider holds 87,786 shares of the business.

ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC sold 34,500 shares of PMVP for $730,365 on Mar 31. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $21.17 per share. On Mar 30, another insider, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 75,000 shares for $22.39 each. As a result, the insider received 1,679,250 and left with 34,500 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PMVP has reached a high of $25.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.42.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PMVP traded about 624.66K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PMVP traded about 469.37k shares per day. A total of 45.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.72M. Shares short for PMVP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.79M with a Short Ratio of 10.46M, compared to 13.13M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 25.85% and a Short% of Float of 32.19%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.41 and a low estimate of -$0.44, while EPS last year was -$0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.45, with high estimates of -$0.44 and low estimates of -$0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.63 and -$1.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.67. EPS for the following year is -$1.94, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.66 and -$2.4.