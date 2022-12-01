Ra Medical Systems (RMED) Stock Rose 15% After-Hours. How Did That Happen?

Following a significant move by its merger-target company, Ra Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE: RMED) increased 15.10% to $2.82 in after-hours trading on the latest check Wednesday.

What step has the target company of RMED made?

The cardiac electrophysiology-focused business Catheter Precision Inc. reported the conclusion of more than 20 surgeries at NYU Langone Hospital using the VIVO System, which enables doctors to determine the cause of arrhythmias prior to treatment. A final merger agreement between privately held Catheter Precision and Ra Medical Systems (RMED), which, if consummated, would create a merged publicly traded business concentrating on the cardiac electrophysiology industry, was announced on September 12, 2022.

Another achievement proving the clinical acceptability of the VIVO system is the completion of the first 20 cases using VIVO at NYU Langone hospital. The doctors’ continued commercial use of VIVO demonstrates their confidence in its benefits, and Catheter Precision is continuing to rely on their knowledge for expansion, including product development.

Ventricular arrhythmias can be difficult to diagnose and take a long time to do so. With VIVO, doctors may quickly locate the desired ablation site and get more knowledge about the patient’s particular anatomy and rhythmia. Combining all of this data beforehand might have advantages for better treatment results in addition to reducing procedural time.

The flagship product of Catheter Precision, VIVO (View Into Ventricular Onset), is a non-invasive 3D imaging technology that allows doctors to pinpoint the cause of arrhythmias prior to surgery, simplifying workflow and shortening the length of the process. The U.S. FDA has granted VIVO marketing clearance, and it has been given the CE mark.

The business also plans to explore the second generation of Amigo, a robotic arm that has already received CE certification and FDA clearance and may be used to remotely operate catheters outside of the operating room. A vascular closure device is also being developed by Catheter Precision with a commercial launch scheduled for the first half of 2023.

How will RMED approach this go forward?

In accordance with the provisions of the definitive merger agreement with Ra Medical Systems (RMED), Catheter Precision will undergo a reverse merger in which it will be merged stock for stock with RMED to become a fully owned subsidiary of RMED. According to RMED, the merger should be completed in the fourth quarter of 2022 or the first quarter of 2023, provided that certain requirements are met, such as getting the necessary shareholder approval.