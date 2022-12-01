There are many powerful catalysts in the market: ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) can be one of them

The closing price of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) was $12.42 for the day, up 7.72% from the previous closing price of $11.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9051257 shares were traded. CHPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.56.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CHPT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on October 20, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $18 from $24 previously.

On September 07, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $22.

On June 17, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on June 17, 2022, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 02 when Loewenthal William J sold 3,115 shares for $14.03 per share. The transaction valued at 43,710 led to the insider holds 435,943 shares of the business.

CHIZEN BRUCE R sold 10,000 shares of CHPT for $151,127 on Oct 03. The Director now owns 747,256 shares after completing the transaction at $15.11 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, CHIZEN BRUCE R, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $15.11 each. As a result, the insider received 151,137 and left with 24,162 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHPT has reached a high of $26.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.52.

Shares Statistics:

CHPT traded an average of 9.16M shares per day over the past three months and 7.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 339.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 329.01M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CHPT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 40.11M with a Short Ratio of 43.60M, compared to 41.76M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.80% and a Short% of Float of 14.51%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.71 and -$1.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.78. EPS for the following year is -$0.56, with 15 analysts recommending between -$0.39 and -$0.73.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $505.43M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $461.97M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $482.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $241.01M, up 100.00% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $755.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $901.2M and the low estimate is $600M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 56.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.