There are many powerful catalysts in the market: CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) can be one of them

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) closed the day trading at $3.57 up 5.00% from the previous closing price of $3.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 519868 shares were traded. CURO stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1000.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CURO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.46. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 19.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 19.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when Gayhardt Donald sold 15,000 shares for $14.79 per share. The transaction valued at 221,826 led to the insider holds 773,565 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CURO has reached a high of $17.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1272, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.8079.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CURO traded about 138.95K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CURO traded about 155.55k shares per day. A total of 40.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.14M. Insiders hold about 3.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CURO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 785.13k with a Short Ratio of 0.49M, compared to 774.54k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.94% and a Short% of Float of 3.58%.

Dividends & Splits

CURO’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.44, up from 0.17 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.14%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.23 and $0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.2. EPS for the following year is $2.01, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.08 and $1.85.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $221.34M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $245.9M to a low estimate of $199.8M. As of the current estimate, CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s year-ago sales were $206.55M, an estimated increase of 7.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $240.15M, an increase of 7.10% less than the figure of $7.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $270.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $221.4M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CURO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $817.84M, up 29.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.24B and the low estimate is $1.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.