There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) can be one of them

The closing price of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) was $17.49 for the day, up 2.10% from the previous closing price of $17.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1135325 shares were traded. NOMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.11.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of NOMD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 30, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

On January 27, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $31.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 05, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $36 to $29.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Nomad’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOMD has reached a high of $26.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.88.

Shares Statistics:

NOMD traded an average of 1.24M shares per day over the past three months and 721.79k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 172.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 145.45M. Insiders hold about 15.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NOMD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.66M with a Short Ratio of 1.22M, compared to 1.69M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.95% and a Short% of Float of 1.15%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.7 and $1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.68. EPS for the following year is $1.81, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.89 and $1.71.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.82B, up 3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.06B and the low estimate is $2.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.