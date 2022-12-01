There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) can be one of them

The closing price of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) was $11.69 for the day, up 4.94% from the previous closing price of $11.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 35137326 shares were traded. PBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.28.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of PBR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 04, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $13.60 to $12.30.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on October 31, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $14.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Petroleo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PBR has reached a high of $16.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.49.

Shares Statistics:

PBR traded an average of 38.26M shares per day over the past three months and 39.42M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 6.52B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.20B. Insiders hold about 39.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PBR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 45.4M with a Short Ratio of 47.00M, compared to 44.43M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.79, PBR has a forward annual dividend rate of 6.46. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 51.12%. The current Payout Ratio is 128.70% for PBR, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 27, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 07, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.31 and a low estimate of $1.05, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.29, with high estimates of $1.76 and low estimates of $0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.06 and $2.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.07. EPS for the following year is $3.71, with 8 analysts recommending between $6.77 and $1.7.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $31.86B to a low estimate of $29.69B. As of the current estimate, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s year-ago sales were $23.25B, an estimated increase of 31.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $30.62B, an increase of 27.40% less than the figure of $31.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $34.85B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $27.01B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $128.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $92.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $114.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $83.97B, up 36.10% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $103.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $127.36B and the low estimate is $73.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.