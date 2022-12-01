There is a good chance Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MIR) closed at $6.38 in the last session, up 5.98% from day before closing price of $6.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3943730 shares were traded. MIR stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.92.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MIR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CJS Securities on March 24, 2022, initiated with a Market Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On November 29, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.

On October 25, 2021, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on October 25, 2021, with a $14 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Mirion’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MIR has reached a high of $11.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.36.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MIR traded on average about 1.22M shares per day over the past 3-months and 899.11k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 181.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 174.10M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MIR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.66M with a Short Ratio of 8.00M, compared to 8.4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.16% and a Short% of Float of 8.31%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.44 and $0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.44. EPS for the following year is $0.47, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.54 and $0.44.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $744.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $748.5M and the low estimate is $741.07M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.