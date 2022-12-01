There Is Still Room For Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) was $102.14 for the day, up 7.09% from the previous closing price of $95.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8359499 shares were traded. ABNB stock price reached its highest trading level at $102.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $95.72.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ABNB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on November 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $100 from $120 previously.

On October 05, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $143.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when Gebbia Joseph sold 250,000 shares for $95.64 per share. The transaction valued at 23,909,010 led to the insider holds 500,101 shares of the business.

Gebbia Joseph sold 19,447 shares of ABNB for $1,860,669 on Nov 28. The Director now owns 113,087 shares after completing the transaction at $95.68 per share. On Nov 25, another insider, BALOGH ARISTOTLE N, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 500 shares for $96.97 each. As a result, the insider received 48,485 and left with 220,296 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Airbnb’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 36.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABNB has reached a high of $191.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 106.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 123.98.

Shares Statistics:

ABNB traded an average of 6.12M shares per day over the past three months and 4.66M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 638.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 383.22M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ABNB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 18.26M with a Short Ratio of 16.76M, compared to 18.3M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.85% and a Short% of Float of 4.65%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 26 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.67 and a low estimate of $1.14, while EPS last year was $1.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.92 and $1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.23. EPS for the following year is $2.58, with 27 analysts recommending between $3.59 and $1.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 38 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABNB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.99B, up 38.20% from the average estimate. Based on 38 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.62B and the low estimate is $8.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.