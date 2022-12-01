There Is Still Room For Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HLTH) closed the day trading at $3.20 up 13.88% from the previous closing price of $2.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 686032 shares were traded. HLTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7100.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HLTH, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when Sever Clint sold 19,089 shares for $2.48 per share. The transaction valued at 47,341 led to the insider holds 3,950,280 shares of the business.

Sever Clint sold 19,089 shares of HLTH for $49,250 on Nov 23. The Chief Product Officer now owns 3,950,280 shares after completing the transaction at $2.58 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, Sever Clint, who serves as the Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 19,089 shares for $2.56 each. As a result, the insider received 48,868 and left with 3,950,280 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLTH has reached a high of $16.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3302, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.9186.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HLTH traded about 426.47K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HLTH traded about 275.96k shares per day. A total of 147.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.86M. Insiders hold about 12.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HLTH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.37M with a Short Ratio of 3.09M, compared to 3.96M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.95% and a Short% of Float of 4.04%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.52 and a low estimate of -$0.56, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.34, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.13 and -$1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.46. EPS for the following year is -$1.76, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.12 and -$2.07.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $58.16M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $60.16M to a low estimate of $56.5M. As of the current estimate, Cue Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $223.68M, an estimated decrease of -74.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $69.02M, a decrease of -64.10% over than the figure of -$74.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $88.71M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $50.4M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $475.04M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $374M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $414.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $618.11M, down -32.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $367.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $401.91M and the low estimate is $305M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -11.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.