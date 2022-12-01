There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Harsco Corporation (HSC).

In the latest session, Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) closed at $7.48 up 8.09% from its previous closing price of $6.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 568847 shares were traded. HSC stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.86.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Harsco Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 97.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on July 12, 2022, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On March 30, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Aga Anshooman bought 2,000 shares for $11.78 per share. The transaction valued at 23,560 led to the insider holds 4,000 shares of the business.

GRASBERGER F NICHOLAS III bought 25,000 shares of HSC for $298,000 on Feb 28. The Chairman, President and CEO now owns 701,776 shares after completing the transaction at $11.92 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HSC has reached a high of $17.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.92.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HSC has traded an average of 782.67K shares per day and 720.35k over the past ten days. A total of 79.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.97M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.21% stake in the company. Shares short for HSC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.24M with a Short Ratio of 3.36M, compared to 3.77M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.34% and a Short% of Float of 7.46%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.05 and -$0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.36, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.48 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $474.85M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $491.2M to a low estimate of $455.7M. As of the current estimate, Harsco Corporation’s year-ago sales were $578.73M, an estimated decrease of -17.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $465.07M, an increase of 0.60% over than the figure of -$17.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $491.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $443.8M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HSC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.85B, up 1.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2B and the low estimate is $1.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.