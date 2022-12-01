There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN).

As of close of business last night, Viridian Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $25.27, up 10.45% from its previous closing price of $22.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3957677 shares were traded. VRDN stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.14.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VRDN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.30 and its Current Ratio is at 17.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on June 23, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On November 18, 2021, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $32.

On October 12, 2021, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $40.Evercore ISI initiated its Outperform rating on October 12, 2021, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Meisner Lara sold 8,125 shares for $22.05 per share. The transaction valued at 179,156 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought 425,531 shares of VRDN for $9,999,978 on Aug 17. The Director now owns 1,363,764 shares after completing the transaction at $23.50 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Violin Jonathan, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $12.20 each. As a result, the insider received 366,000 and left with 480,905 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1140.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRDN has reached a high of $26.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.29.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VRDN traded 481.61K shares on average per day over the past three months and 429.27k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 40.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.46M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.00% stake in the company. Shares short for VRDN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.23M with a Short Ratio of 2.83M, compared to 1.91M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.59% and a Short% of Float of 5.82%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.48 and a low estimate of -$1.24, while EPS last year was -$1.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.94, with high estimates of -$0.48 and low estimates of -$1.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.29 and -$4.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.78. EPS for the following year is -$3.67, with 8 analysts recommending between -$2.14 and -$5.49.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRDN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $200k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $960k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.96M, down -67.60% from the average estimate.