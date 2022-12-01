There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Elastic N.V. (ESTC)

The closing price of Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) was $61.19 for the day, up 3.69% from the previous closing price of $59.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3352197 shares were traded. ESTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.69.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ESTC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 11, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $73.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 27 when Chadwick Jonathan sold 6,250 shares for $65.26 per share. The transaction valued at 407,846 led to the insider holds 7,729 shares of the business.

Moorjani Janesh sold 1,959 shares of ESTC for $173,473 on Sep 09. The CFO & COO now owns 76,965 shares after completing the transaction at $88.55 per share. On Sep 09, another insider, Kulkarni Ashutosh, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 7,512 shares for $88.55 each. As a result, the insider received 665,200 and left with 126,110 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ESTC has reached a high of $162.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 74.79.

Shares Statistics:

ESTC traded an average of 1.39M shares per day over the past three months and 1.23M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 94.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.52M. Insiders hold about 9.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ESTC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.84M with a Short Ratio of 5.21M, compared to 3.71M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.04% and a Short% of Float of 4.95%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.21 and -$0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is $0.21, with 17 analysts recommending between $0.44 and $0.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESTC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $862.37M, up 25.80% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.49B and the low estimate is $1.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.