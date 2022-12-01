There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Membership Collective Group Inc. (MCG)

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE: MCG) closed the day trading at $4.50 up 6.13% from the previous closing price of $4.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1194351 shares were traded. MCG stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.5200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0600.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MCG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 56.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 55.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on November 17, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $7 from $9 previously.

On October 04, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $4.

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on December 15, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when Caring Richard bought 200 shares for $3.83 per share. The transaction valued at 766 led to the insider holds 32,281 shares of the business.

Caring Richard bought 22,981 shares of MCG for $90,959 on Nov 21. The Director now owns 32,081 shares after completing the transaction at $3.96 per share. On Jul 27, another insider, Carnie Andrew, who serves as the President of the company, sold 2 shares for $6.45 each. As a result, the insider received 13 and left with 1,673,206 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 64.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MCG has reached a high of $13.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.3898, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.5502.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MCG traded about 492.62K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MCG traded about 641.65k shares per day. A total of 199.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.61M. Insiders hold about 4.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MCG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.07M with a Short Ratio of 5.49M, compared to 3.8M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.54% and a Short% of Float of 16.79%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.81 and -$1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.92. EPS for the following year is -$0.26, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$0.39.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $267.6M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $274M to a low estimate of $258.69M. As of the current estimate, Membership Collective Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $165.4M, an estimated increase of 61.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $269.32M, an increase of 46.00% less than the figure of $61.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $273.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $261.47M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MCG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $983M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $924.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $962.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $560.55M, up 71.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.28B and the low estimate is $1.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.