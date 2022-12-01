This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY)

As of close of business last night, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s stock clocked out at $39.66, up 1.15% from its previous closing price of $39.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1218887 shares were traded. PLAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.27.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PLAY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 13, 2022, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $37.

Gordon Haskett Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 14 when Wehner Tony bought 14,823 shares for $33.86 per share. The transaction valued at 501,913 led to the insider holds 31,243 shares of the business.

Lehner Les bought 12,154 shares of PLAY for $398,741 on Oct 12. The SVP, Chief Procurement Ofc now owns 28,725 shares after completing the transaction at $32.81 per share. On Oct 12, another insider, Hill Path Capital Partners LP, who serves as the SEE EXPLANATION OF RESPONSES of the company, bought 150,000 shares for $32.83 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,924,770 and bolstered with 244,906 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Dave’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLAY has reached a high of $52.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.89.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PLAY traded 1.13M shares on average per day over the past three months and 848.06k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 48.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.97M. Shares short for PLAY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.74M with a Short Ratio of 4.92M, compared to 6.63M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.89% and a Short% of Float of 18.74%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.72, with high estimates of $0.94 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.08 and $2.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.74. EPS for the following year is $3.66, with 9 analysts recommending between $4.06 and $3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.3B, up 47.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.44B and the low estimate is $2.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.