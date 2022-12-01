This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Sterling Check Corp. (STER)

In the latest session, Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ: STER) closed at $14.54 up 12.89% from its previous closing price of $12.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 937544 shares were traded. STER stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.20.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sterling Check Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on September 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $27.

On April 11, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $26.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on January 05, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $25.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 18 when BARNETT STEVEN L sold 27,826 shares for $19.61 per share. The transaction valued at 545,726 led to the insider holds 107,253 shares of the business.

BARNETT STEVEN L sold 273 shares of STER for $5,324 on Oct 17. The insider now owns 135,079 shares after completing the transaction at $19.50 per share. On Oct 06, another insider, BARNETT STEVEN L, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 2,057 shares for $19.52 each. As a result, the insider received 40,150 and left with 135,352 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sterling’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 48.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STER has reached a high of $28.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.08.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, STER has traded an average of 161.74K shares per day and 114.04k over the past ten days. A total of 94.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.04M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.80% stake in the company. Shares short for STER as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.12M with a Short Ratio of 1.18M, compared to 976.04k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.16% and a Short% of Float of 4.75%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.31 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.2 and $1.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.18. EPS for the following year is $1.35, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.42 and $1.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $197.98M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $201.6M to a low estimate of $194.36M. As of the current estimate, Sterling Check Corp.’s year-ago sales were $169.56M, an estimated increase of 16.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $197.45M, an increase of 13.70% less than the figure of $16.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $198.63M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $195.92M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $795.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $789.89M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $792.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $641.88M, up 23.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $855.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $867.9M and the low estimate is $831.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.