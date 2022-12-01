Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Genmab A/S (GMAB)

The closing price of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ: GMAB) was $46.53 for the day, up 5.01% from the previous closing price of $44.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 682080 shares were traded. GMAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.11.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of GMAB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 63.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.60 and its Current Ratio is at 9.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 24, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $34.73.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Market Perform rating on June 24, 2022, with a $34.73 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Genmab’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GMAB has reached a high of $45.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.92.

Shares Statistics:

GMAB traded an average of 587.43K shares per day over the past three months and 438.73k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 652.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 652.35M. Shares short for GMAB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.61M with a Short Ratio of 3.44M, compared to 3.18M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.09 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.3, with high estimates of $3.38 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.16 and $0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.07. EPS for the following year is $6.98, with 5 analysts recommending between $11.22 and $1.34.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $503.82M to a low estimate of $413.41M. As of the current estimate, Genmab A/S’s year-ago sales were $366.12M, an estimated increase of 26.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $530.79M, an increase of 31.80% over than the figure of $26.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $622.96M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $463.23M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GMAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.35B, up 24.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.38B and the low estimate is $1.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.