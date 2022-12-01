Update from Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT): A steady trajectory

Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) closed the day trading at $10.60 up 6.75% from the previous closing price of $9.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2620650 shares were traded. EDIT stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.64.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EDIT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.10 and its Current Ratio is at 10.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Oppenheimer on November 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Perform and sets its target price to $12 from $28 previously.

On November 18, 2022, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $25 to $13.

On September 29, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $18.BofA Securities initiated its Neutral rating on September 29, 2022, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 08 when Eaton Bruce sold 289 shares for $11.02 per share. The transaction valued at 3,185 led to the insider holds 64,738 shares of the business.

ROBERTSON MICHELLE sold 192 shares of EDIT for $2,882 on Sep 06. The EVP, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 82,475 shares after completing the transaction at $15.01 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, Eaton Bruce, who serves as the EVP, CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER of the company, sold 101 shares for $15.01 each. As a result, the insider received 1,516 and left with 65,027 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 28.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EDIT has reached a high of $33.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.33.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EDIT traded about 1.56M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EDIT traded about 1.89M shares per day. A total of 68.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.43M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.90% stake in the company. Shares short for EDIT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 18.54M with a Short Ratio of 18.90M, compared to 17.24M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 26.98% and a Short% of Float of 30.26%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.72 and a low estimate of -$1.01, while EPS last year was -$0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.9, with high estimates of -$0.72 and low estimates of -$1.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.1 and -$3.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.3. EPS for the following year is -$3.48, with 17 analysts recommending between -$2.4 and -$5.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EDIT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $33.13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.54M, down -13.40% from the average estimate.