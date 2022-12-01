Update from Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE: ASAI) was $19.35 for the day, up 5.45% from the previous closing price of $18.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1795124 shares were traded. ASAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ASAI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sendas’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASAI has reached a high of $20.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.10.

Shares Statistics:

ASAI traded an average of 352.99K shares per day over the past three months and 325.59k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 269.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 159.18M. Shares short for ASAI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 342.68k with a Short Ratio of 0.42M, compared to 333.8k on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.06, ASAI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.16. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.99%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.81 and $0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.78. EPS for the following year is $1.18, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.29 and $1.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASAI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.97B, up 31.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.71B and the low estimate is $14.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.