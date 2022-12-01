WDAY (Workday Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Workday Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) closed at $167.90 in the last session, up 17.17% from day before closing price of $143.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+24.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8708705 shares were traded. WDAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $167.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $155.50.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WDAY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on November 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $150 from $225 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 15 when Robinson Douglas A. sold 2,128 shares for $147.14 per share. The transaction valued at 313,118 led to the insider holds 132,545 shares of the business.

Bozzini James sold 5,031 shares of WDAY for $740,272 on Oct 15. The COO & Executive Vice President now owns 107,617 shares after completing the transaction at $147.14 per share. On Oct 15, another insider, Sisco Robynne, who serves as the Co-President & CFO of the company, sold 5,551 shares for $147.14 each. As a result, the insider received 816,786 and left with 94,658 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WDAY has reached a high of $285.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $128.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 149.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 175.25.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WDAY traded on average about 2.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.98M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 254.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 199.33M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.40% stake in the company. Shares short for WDAY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.36M with a Short Ratio of 4.44M, compared to 7.47M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.48% and a Short% of Float of 3.18%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 31 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.97 and a low estimate of $0.72, while EPS last year was $1.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.89, with high estimates of $1.02 and low estimates of $0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.62 and $3.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.39. EPS for the following year is $4.47, with 34 analysts recommending between $5.15 and $3.96.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 35 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WDAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.14B, up 20.60% from the average estimate. Based on 34 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.63B and the low estimate is $7.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.