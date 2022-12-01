What shareholders can do to beat the market with Biodesix Inc. (BDSX) stock

In the latest session, Biodesix Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSX) closed at $2.00 up 47.06% from its previous closing price of $1.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.6400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1316686 shares were traded. BDSX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3300.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Biodesix Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on November 17, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $11 from $21 previously.

On November 23, 2020, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $20.Morgan Stanley initiated its Overweight rating on November 23, 2020, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when PATIENCE JOHN bought 1,739,130 shares for $1.15 per share. The transaction valued at 1,999,999 led to the insider holds 4,550,483 shares of the business.

MASSARANY HANY bought 130,434 shares of BDSX for $149,999 on Nov 21. The Director now owns 137,934 shares after completing the transaction at $1.15 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, Kayyem Jon Faiz, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 173,913 shares for $1.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 200,000 and bolstered with 173,913 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BDSX has reached a high of $7.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2243, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7537.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BDSX has traded an average of 190.63K shares per day and 365.91k over the past ten days. A total of 40.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.08M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BDSX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 234.13k with a Short Ratio of 0.13M, compared to 182.15k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.59% and a Short% of Float of 0.94%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was -$0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.43 and -$1.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.48. EPS for the following year is -$0.95, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.81 and -$1.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $10.17M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $10.7M to a low estimate of $9.4M. As of the current estimate, Biodesix Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.17M, an estimated increase of 64.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.3M, an increase of 56.40% less than the figure of $64.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.1M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BDSX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $39.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $38.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $38.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $54.51M, down -28.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $51.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $53.2M and the low estimate is $51M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.