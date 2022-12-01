What shareholders can do to beat the market with indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) stock

In the latest session, indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) closed at $8.21 up 5.66% from its previous closing price of $7.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1482376 shares were traded. INDI stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.70.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of indie Semiconductor Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on June 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $8 from $9 previously.

On October 20, 2021, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $18.KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its Overweight rating on October 20, 2021, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Kee Scott David sold 200,000 shares for $8.82 per share. The transaction valued at 1,763,065 led to the insider holds 669 shares of the business.

schiller Thomas sold 25,000 shares of INDI for $187,000 on Nov 09. The CFO and EVP of Strategy now owns 1,478,779 shares after completing the transaction at $7.48 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, McClymont Donald, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $7.75 each. As a result, the insider received 387,500 and left with 669 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INDI has reached a high of $15.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.33.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, INDI has traded an average of 1.50M shares per day and 3.21M over the past ten days. A total of 120.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.03M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.00% stake in the company. Shares short for INDI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.51M with a Short Ratio of 11.09M, compared to 11.37M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.61% and a Short% of Float of 11.19%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.42 and -$0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.43. EPS for the following year is -$0.13, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INDI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $112.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $108.75M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $110.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $48.41M, up 129.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $223.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $230M and the low estimate is $216M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 102.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.