Which analyst expects Hagerty Inc. (HGTY) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Hagerty Inc.’s stock clocked out at $9.12, up 1.56% from its previous closing price of $8.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 721677 shares were traded. HGTY stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.91.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HGTY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 622.08. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HGTY has reached a high of $19.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.83.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HGTY traded 223.85K shares on average per day over the past three months and 146.76k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 82.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.11M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.10% stake in the company. Shares short for HGTY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.5M with a Short Ratio of 2.13M, compared to 2.56M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.03% and a Short% of Float of 9.67%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.3 and -$0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.3. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.