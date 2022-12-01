Which analyst expects ProKidney Corp. (PROK) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ: PROK) closed at $9.11 up 1.00% from its previous closing price of $9.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 557099 shares were traded. PROK stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.55.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ProKidney Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on November 10, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On October 18, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.

On October 14, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on October 14, 2022, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when Cowen Aaron bought 7,007 shares for $6.99 per share. The transaction valued at 48,979 led to the insider holds 6,280,175 shares of the business.

Cowen Aaron bought 3,162 shares of PROK for $28,258 on Aug 31. The 10% Owner now owns 6,273,168 shares after completing the transaction at $8.94 per share. On Aug 30, another insider, Cowen Aaron, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 706 shares for $7.49 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,288 and bolstered with 6,270,006 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PROK has reached a high of $14.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.53.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PROK has traded an average of 64.07K shares per day and 109.37k over the past ten days. A total of 232.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.24M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PROK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 162.55k with a Short Ratio of 0.18M, compared to 105.88k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.12 and -$3.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.24. EPS for the following year is -$1.01, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$2.09.