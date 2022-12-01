Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $33.69 in the prior trading day, Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB) closed at $38.56, up 14.46%. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 930540 shares were traded. ZLAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.38.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ZLAB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.60 and its Current Ratio is at 7.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Macquarie on January 21, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $64.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Reinhart Harald sold 1,854 shares for $40.00 per share. The transaction valued at 74,163 led to the insider holds 24,861 shares of the business.

DIEKMAN JOHN D sold 1,000 shares of ZLAB for $50,170 on Feb 04. The Director now owns 67,615 shares after completing the transaction at $50.17 per share. On Jan 20, another insider, Lis William, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,926 shares for $53.40 each. As a result, the insider received 102,848 and left with 34,114 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZLAB has reached a high of $74.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.32.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 669.94K shares per day over the past 3-months and 386.54k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 95.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.56M. Insiders hold about 0.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ZLAB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.03M with a Short Ratio of 2.97M, compared to 3.15M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.97 and a low estimate of -$1.47, while EPS last year was -$1.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.25, with high estimates of -$0.96 and low estimates of -$1.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.23 and -$7.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.13. EPS for the following year is -$4.59, with 10 analysts recommending between -$3.5 and -$7.08.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $53.72M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $56M to a low estimate of $49.9M. As of the current estimate, Zai Lab Limited’s year-ago sales were $43.1M, an estimated increase of 24.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $61.22M, an increase of 38.60% over than the figure of $24.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $66M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $51.9M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZLAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $238M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $196.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $212.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $144.31M, up 47.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $357.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $456.95M and the low estimate is $304.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 67.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.