A correction may be in store for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) shares?

In the latest session, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) closed at $18.90 down -3.28% from its previous closing price of $19.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2342893 shares were traded. AMX stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.85.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on November 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $22.50 from $20.40 previously.

On September 20, 2022, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $20.50 to $20.40.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 04, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $23.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, America’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMX has reached a high of $22.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.19.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AMX has traded an average of 2.13M shares per day and 1.81M over the past ten days. A total of 3.18B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.14B. Shares short for AMX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.51M with a Short Ratio of 8.25M, compared to 4.64M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AMX is 0.64, from 0.40 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.45%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.30.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.43 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.53 and $1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.3. EPS for the following year is $1.53, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.81 and $1.39.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $10.79B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $10.87B to a low estimate of $10.72B. As of the current estimate, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s year-ago sales were $10.96B, an estimated decrease of -1.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.5B, a decrease of -0.90% over than the figure of -$1.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.5B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $43.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $41.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $42.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $42.2B, up 1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $43.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $43.87B and the low estimate is $42.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.