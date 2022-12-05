A correction may be in store for Excelerate Energy Inc. (NYSE:EE) shares?

As of close of business last night, Excelerate Energy Inc.’s stock clocked out at $29.65, up 3.67% from its previous closing price of $28.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 890927 shares were traded. EE stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.20.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 09, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $29.

On May 09, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $36.Stephens initiated its Overweight rating on May 09, 2022, with a $36 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Excelerate’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1853.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EE has reached a high of $31.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.93.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EE traded 458.12K shares on average per day over the past three months and 500.54k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 108.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.77M. Shares short for EE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.75M with a Short Ratio of 0.87M, compared to 1.41M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.65% and a Short% of Float of 6.65%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 155.50% for EE, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 09, 1996 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.72 and $0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.91. EPS for the following year is $1.73, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.93 and $0.89.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $786M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $888.55M, up 106.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.94B and the low estimate is $984M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.