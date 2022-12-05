A correction may be in store for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) shares?

As of close of business last night, ProPetro Holding Corp.’s stock clocked out at $10.92, up 1.77% from its previous closing price of $10.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 848283 shares were traded. PUMP stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.62.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PUMP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on May 26, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $14 from $16 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when GOBE PHILLIP A sold 65,860 shares for $11.36 per share. The transaction valued at 748,170 led to the insider holds 116,251 shares of the business.

GOBE PHILLIP A sold 22,000 shares of PUMP for $220,000 on Oct 06. The Director now owns 182,111 shares after completing the transaction at $10.00 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, Armour Spencer D III, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 32,931 shares for $8.85 each. As a result, the insider received 291,439 and left with 67,899 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PUMP has reached a high of $16.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.32.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PUMP traded 1.17M shares on average per day over the past three months and 855.48k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 104.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.89M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PUMP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.89M with a Short Ratio of 3.09M, compared to 3.64M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.73% and a Short% of Float of 5.54%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.43 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.62 and $0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.99. EPS for the following year is $2, with 8 analysts recommending between $3.08 and $1.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PUMP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $874.51M, up 44.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.66B and the low estimate is $1.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.