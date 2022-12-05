A correction may be in store for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares?

In the latest session, Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) closed at $105.05 up 1.63% from its previous closing price of $103.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7914860 shares were traded. SBUX stock price reached its highest trading level at $105.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $101.82.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Starbucks Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 37.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 407.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on September 23, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $91.

On September 08, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Perform rating and target price of $94.

Deutsche Bank reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on July 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $103 to $91.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when Conway Michael Aaron sold 15,320 shares for $99.14 per share. The transaction valued at 1,518,809 led to the insider holds 68,579 shares of the business.

ALLISON RICHARD E JR bought 10,000 shares of SBUX for $925,320 on Sep 15. The Director now owns 23,658 shares after completing the transaction at $92.53 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, HOBSON MELLODY L, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 54,750 shares for $92.58 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,068,536 and bolstered with 433,254 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Starbucks’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBUX has reached a high of $117.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 91.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 84.48.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SBUX has traded an average of 8.32M shares per day and 6.42M over the past ten days. A total of 1.15B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.15B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SBUX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 17.31M with a Short Ratio of 15.13M, compared to 16.38M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.51% and a Short% of Float of 1.51%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SBUX is 2.12, from 1.76 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.90. The current Payout Ratio is 68.90% for SBUX, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 24, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 08, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 27 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.81 and a low estimate of $0.65, while EPS last year was $1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.75, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3 and $2.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.86. EPS for the following year is $3.34, with 31 analysts recommending between $3.55 and $3.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 24 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $8.31B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $8.98B to a low estimate of $8.07B. As of the current estimate, Starbucks Corporation’s year-ago sales were $8.15B, an estimated increase of 2.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SBUX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.06B, up 10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $35.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $36.76B and the low estimate is $34.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.