A glimpse at Avient Corporation’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT) closed at $35.64 up 1.37% from its previous closing price of $35.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 735578 shares were traded. AVNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.47.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Avient Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on October 17, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on February 11, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $54.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Avient’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVNT has reached a high of $58.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.59.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AVNT has traded an average of 733.16K shares per day and 493.47k over the past ten days. A total of 90.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.81M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AVNT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.92M with a Short Ratio of 2.14M, compared to 2.31M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.21% and a Short% of Float of 4.22%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AVNT is 0.99, from 0.85 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.13.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.69 and a low estimate of $0.56, while EPS last year was $0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.1 and $2.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3. EPS for the following year is $2.9, with 10 analysts recommending between $4.4 and $1.93.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.82B, down -15.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.96B and the low estimate is $3.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -10.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.