A glimpse at First Republic Bank’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, First Republic Bank’s stock clocked out at $126.17, down -0.93% from its previous closing price of $127.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1179692 shares were traded. FRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $126.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $123.87.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FRC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.17. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 01, 2022, Atlantic Equities Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $210 to $188.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on April 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $188 to $194.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRC has reached a high of $217.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $106.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 124.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 147.59.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FRC traded 1.54M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.04M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 182.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 181.66M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FRC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.66M with a Short Ratio of 3.08M, compared to 2.12M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.46% and a Short% of Float of 1.47%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.82, FRC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.93%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.65.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 21 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.06 and a low estimate of $1.56, while EPS last year was $2.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.75, with high estimates of $2.01 and low estimates of $1.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.44 and $7.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.22. EPS for the following year is $7.8, with 22 analysts recommending between $8.9 and $6.71.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $1.44B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.5B to a low estimate of $1.38B. As of the current estimate, First Republic Bank’s year-ago sales were $1.37B, an estimated increase of 5.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.43B, an increase of 2.40% less than the figure of $5.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.49B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.36B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.03B, up 16.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.46B and the low estimate is $5.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.