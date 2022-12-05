A glimpse at KNOT Offshore Partners LP’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE: KNOP) closed at $10.32 up 0.10% from its previous closing price of $10.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1237181 shares were traded. KNOP stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.22.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of KNOT Offshore Partners LP’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on January 20, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $17 from $15 previously.

On January 07, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

On October 21, 2019, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $24.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on October 21, 2019, with a $24 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KNOP now has a Market Capitalization of 537.31M and an Enterprise Value of 1.43B. As of this moment, KNOT’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.80 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.34.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KNOP is 1.01, which has changed by -26.96% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -11.32% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KNOP has reached a high of $18.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.14.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KNOP has traded an average of 162.97K shares per day and 481.9k over the past ten days. A total of 33.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.21M. Insiders hold about 27.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.10% stake in the company. Shares short for KNOP as of Nov 14, 2022 were 173.53k with a Short Ratio of 0.17M, compared to 83.13k on Oct 13, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.51% and a Short% of Float of 0.71%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for KNOP is 2.08, from 2.08 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 20.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 20.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 12.26.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.71 and $1.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.71. EPS for the following year is $0.6, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.6 and $0.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $68.69M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $68.69M to a low estimate of $68.69M. As of the current estimate, KNOT Offshore Partners LP’s year-ago sales were $72.13M, an estimated decrease of -4.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KNOP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $265.66M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $265.66M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $265.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $281.13M, down -5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $271.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $271.09M and the low estimate is $271.09M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.